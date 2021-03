Ms. Olympia 2020 shares body image tips for girlsMs. Olympia 2020 Janet Layug joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about the message we should be sharing with young women about body image.

We also found out while Layug was at the BLOOM studios that she is launching Battle of the Bodies in Fort Lauderdale, FL on July 31, 2021. It’s the inaugural show.