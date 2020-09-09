LIVE NOW /
‘Movie theater of the future’ with mini golf, spin bikes coming to Wesley Chapel

News

M Gold

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — A ‘movie theater of the future’ with miniature golf and spin bikes are coming to a cinema in Wesley Chapel this fall.

Fully reclining seats, a supervised kids’ playroom, a sushi bar, a high-end restaurant, and a full arcade are just a few features that will make the Grove at Wesley Chapel an experience unlike any other.

Millions of dollars have been invested in the renovation that, in addition to providing fun, will include new-age safety measures to keep everyone healthy.

“When you step foot inside the complex, you will be able to enjoy everything we have to offer without worrying about your safety,” developer Mark Gold said. “It will be much safer than going to the grocery store.”

Unique offerings the movie theater will provide include an 18-hole miniature golf course next to the building, spin bikes inside a theater, social distance seating, in-movie food service, a supervised play area for kids, a high-end restaurant, and an open theater for plays, concerts, and productions.

