Movie star Hugh Jackman has COVID-19, says symptoms are mild

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Movie and Broadway star Hugh Jackman confirmed yesterday that he tested positive for COVID-19. The actor released a video to fans on Twitter, reassuring them that his symptoms were mild and he was feeling fine.
Jackman is currently in the middle of performing as Professor Harold Hill in a revival of The Music Man on Broadway. Performances opened on Dec. 20.
With Jackman currently on quarantine as a result of his COVID-19 diagnosis on Dec. 28, he’s expected to return to the stage on Jan. 6, 2022, according to the play’s media team.
Jackman said he looks forward to “getting back to The Winter Garden” and that his symptoms felt similar to a common cold. The star urged fans to “stay safe, be healthy, be kind.”