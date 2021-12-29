Movie star Hugh Jackman has COVID-19, says symptoms are mild

FILE – Hugh Jackman speaks at the Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 28, 2019, in New York. Jackman turns 53 on Oct. 12. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Movie and Broadway star Hugh Jackman confirmed yesterday that he tested positive for COVID-19. The actor released a video to fans on Twitter, reassuring them that his symptoms were mild and he was feeling fine.

Jackman is currently in the middle of performing as Professor Harold Hill in a revival of The Music Man on Broadway. Performances opened on Dec. 20.

With Jackman currently on quarantine as a result of his COVID-19 diagnosis on Dec. 28, he’s expected to return to the stage on Jan. 6, 2022, according to the play’s media team.

Just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I’m cleared … looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden! @MusicManBway pic.twitter.com/q1oEAzXX02 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 28, 2021

Jackman said he looks forward to “getting back to The Winter Garden” and that his symptoms felt similar to a common cold. The star urged fans to “stay safe, be healthy, be kind.”