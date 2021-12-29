Movie star Hugh Jackman has COVID-19, says symptoms are mild

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Hugh Jackman speaks at the Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 28, 2019, in New York. Jackman turns 53 on Oct. 12. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Movie and Broadway star Hugh Jackman confirmed yesterday that he tested positive for COVID-19. The actor released a video to fans on Twitter, reassuring them that his symptoms were mild and he was feeling fine.

Jackman is currently in the middle of performing as Professor Harold Hill in a revival of The Music Man on Broadway. Performances opened on Dec. 20.

With Jackman currently on quarantine as a result of his COVID-19 diagnosis on Dec. 28, he’s expected to return to the stage on Jan. 6, 2022, according to the play’s media team.

Jackman said he looks forward to “getting back to The Winter Garden” and that his symptoms felt similar to a common cold. The star urged fans to “stay safe, be healthy, be kind.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss