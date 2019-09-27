Motorcyclist seriously injured in Dunedin crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist was left with serious injuries after a crash in Dunedin on Thursday night, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. near a shopping plaza in the 1700 block of Main Street.

According to deputies, Natalie Borgh, 31, was driving a 2019 Honda Accord westbound in a designated turn lane and was waiting for traffic to clear before she turned into the plaza.

Borgh said she thought the road was clear and did not see the motorcyclist, 55-year-old Joseph Camerieri, who was traveling in the eastbound center lane.

Camerieri said he flashed the high beam of his motorcycle’s headlight multiple times, but Borgh didn’t see him and turned in front of his motorcycle.

He tried to change lanes, but there was a vehicle in the curb lane and he couldn’t avoid a crash.

Camerieri was hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Neither speed nor impairment are factors in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

