SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash in Sarasota Thursday, according to police.

The Sarasota Police Department said at about 6:30 p.m., a motorcyclist crashed with a pickup truck at the intersection of South Tamiami Trail and Grove Street.

According to police, the motorcyclist was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released.

The department said it is still investigating the crash.