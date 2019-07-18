Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Motorcyclist killed in Avon Park crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights_red1126_700x3941_1520620163961.jpg

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was killed when their motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Avon Park overnight, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

The crash occurred in the area of South Hart Avenue and West Bell Street shortly before 2 a.m.

No other injuries were reported.

The accident remains under investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss