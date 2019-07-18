Motorcyclist killed in Avon Park crash

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was killed when their motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Avon Park overnight, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
The crash occurred in the area of South Hart Avenue and West Bell Street shortly before 2 a.m.
No other injuries were reported.
The accident remains under investigation.
Further information was not immediately available.
