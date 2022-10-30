TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One man is dead after an accident on Friday night.

According to the Florida Highway patrol, the accident occurred around 10:16 p.m. when a car, driven by a 26-year-old man was traveling north on US-17, approaching the intersection of NE Daniels Street in the right lane.

The 65-year-old motorcyclist was traveling directly in front of the car on US-17 when both vehicles approached the same intersection of NE Daniels Street.

The motorcyclist then slowed to turn right onto NW Daniels Street when the car collided with the rear end of the motorcycle.

Officials say that the 65-year-old man sustained critical injuries and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The man died at the hospital on Saturday, the following day.

According to FHP, the crash remains under investigation.