Motorcyclist dies after hitting guardrail in Tampa

News

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man died Thursday after he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a guardrail on State Road 60 near the Tampa International Airport exit ramp.

Tampa police said Mariko Martin, 31, was headed north on State Road 60 and lost control of the motorcycle when he tried to negotiate a turn.

After hitting a guardrail, Martin suffered serious injuries and was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Further information was not immediately available.

