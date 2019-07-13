Live Now
Motorcyclist dies after hitting guard rail on I-75 in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Florida Highway Patrol troopers have identified the motorcyclist found dead in a grass embankment on I-75 in Brandon as 55-year-old Daniel Lawrence.

Troopers say Lawrence was traveling northbound on I-75 along the entrance ramp on a Suzuki motorcycle heading towards westbound State Road 618 in the outside lane.

For an unknown reason, he lost control and left the roadway. He ended up colliding with a guard rail and continued down into the grass embankment before coming to a stop.

Troopers say he died at the scene of the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a traffic fatality that is affecting traffic on the northbound exit ramp in Brandon.

Right now, troopers are investigating a fatality off to the side of the road, however, it is affecting traffic near the exit ramp on I-75 northbound from State Road 618 to US 301.

Troopers say they found a Suzuki motorcycle found in the grass. The motorcyclists was dead when they arrived to the scene. Another car might be involved.

They were dispatched around 5:21 p.m. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is helping FHP with the accident.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

