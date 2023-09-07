ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died after driving through a road closure on Interstate 275 and crashing into a concrete wall, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a 22-year-old man from Johns Island, South Carolina, passed through road closure signs and was traveling along the 4th Street North entrance ramp to northbound I-275 around 4:20 a.m. Thursday.

The motorcyclist collided with concrete barrier walls and was ejected from his bike.

The man was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

No other information was immediately available.