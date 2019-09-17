Motorcycle crash closes portion of SR-60 in Mulberry

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – At least one person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Mulberry early Tuesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes of State Road 60 near Pine Grove Road.

Deputies said a SUV hit a motorcycle and at least one person suffered significant injuries.

The eastbound lanes of State Road 60 will be closed until further notice.

Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.

LATEST STORIES: