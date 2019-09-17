Motorcycle crash closes portion of SR-60 in Mulberry

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – At least one person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Mulberry early Tuesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes of State Road 60 near Pine Grove Road.

Deputies said a SUV hit a motorcycle and at least one person suffered significant injuries.

The eastbound lanes of State Road 60 will be closed until further notice.

Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.

