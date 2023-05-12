TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and if you want to spoil your mom with the gift of food or a fun experience, check out some deals and activities you don’t want to miss.

Here are eight local events, deals and freebies you can take advantage of this weekend.

Mother’s Day Crafts at Michael’s

Take a free class and make a floral frame for Mom. All supplies are included!

Date: Sunday, May 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Address: 3804 South Dale Mabry Highway, Suite A

More information is available on its local store website

Mother’s Day Skate at Skate World Tampa

Date: Sunday, May 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $16 with skate rental, $11 with your own skates

Address: 7510 Paula Drive

Moms will receive 1 free adult beverage of choice with admission

More information is available on its website

Mother’s Day Make and Take Bird Garlands:

Create your own bird garland to display at home or gift to mom.

Date: Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Address: 4620 North 22nd Street, Tampa

Materials provided

More information is available on Eventbrite

The Florida Aquarium

Two-for-one admission on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14

Must purchase tickets in person at the ticket booth

Cost: Adult – $39.30 Kids (3-11) – $33.45, Seniors (65+) – $35.45, Kids under 2- free

Address: 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa

More information is available on its website

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Moms receive 50% off adult admission with a purchase of any admission ticket on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14

“Mommy & Me” crafts and ticket raffles and prizes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission: Adults – $35.95, Kids (3-12) – $26.95, Seniors (65+) – $33.95, Kids under 2- free

Address: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater

More information is available on its website

Pirate Water Taxi

Moms cruise free with a paid child or family ticket on Sunday, May 14

Tickets must be purchased in-person on board at any stop or at the ticket booth at Stop #7

Cost: Adults – $34, Child – $24

Address: 333 South Franklin Street, Tampa

More information is available on its website

The James Museum

Moms get free admission with a purchase of one admission ticket on Sunday, May 14

Cost: $25 for general admission

Address: 150 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

More information is available on its website

Bok Tower Gardens