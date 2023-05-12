TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and if you want to spoil your mom with the gift of food or a fun experience, check out some deals and activities you don’t want to miss.
Here are eight local events, deals and freebies you can take advantage of this weekend.
Mother’s Day Crafts at Michael’s
- Take a free class and make a floral frame for Mom. All supplies are included!
- Date: Sunday, May 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Address: 3804 South Dale Mabry Highway, Suite A
- More information is available on its local store website
Mother’s Day Skate at Skate World Tampa
- Date: Sunday, May 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Cost: $16 with skate rental, $11 with your own skates
- Address: 7510 Paula Drive
- Moms will receive 1 free adult beverage of choice with admission
- More information is available on its website
Mother’s Day Make and Take Bird Garlands:
- Create your own bird garland to display at home or gift to mom.
- Date: Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Cost: Free
- Address: 4620 North 22nd Street, Tampa
- Materials provided
- More information is available on Eventbrite
The Florida Aquarium
- Two-for-one admission on Saturday, May 13, and Sunday, May 14
- Must purchase tickets in person at the ticket booth
- Cost: Adult – $39.30 Kids (3-11) – $33.45, Seniors (65+) – $35.45, Kids under 2- free
- Address: 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa
- More information is available on its website
Clearwater Marine Aquarium
- Moms receive 50% off adult admission with a purchase of any admission ticket on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14
- “Mommy & Me” crafts and ticket raffles and prizes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- General admission: Adults – $35.95, Kids (3-12) – $26.95, Seniors (65+) – $33.95, Kids under 2- free
- Address: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater
- More information is available on its website
Pirate Water Taxi
- Moms cruise free with a paid child or family ticket on Sunday, May 14
- Tickets must be purchased in-person on board at any stop or at the ticket booth at Stop #7
- Cost: Adults – $34, Child – $24
- Address: 333 South Franklin Street, Tampa
- More information is available on its website
The James Museum
- Moms get free admission with a purchase of one admission ticket on Sunday, May 14
- Cost: $25 for general admission
- Address: 150 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg
- More information is available on its website
Bok Tower Gardens
- Moms get free admission on Sunday, May 14
- Carillon Concerts at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
- Mother’s Day Café specials offered
- Costs: adults- $17, kids (5-12) – $5, kids under 5 are free
- Address: 1151 Tower Boulevard, Lake Wales
- More information is available on its website