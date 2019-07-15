Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Mother struck and killed by stolen vehicle after her car broke down, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A mother who was trying to get help after her car broke down was struck and killed in St. Petersburg last night, according to police.

Police said Phelexis Jakara Robinson, 26, was standing next to her Lincoln near the intersection 34th Avenue South and Martin Luther King Jr. Street when she was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver who was speeding.

Police said the Infiniti continued onto 37th Avenue, then one or two individuals jumped out of the car and abandoned the vehicle.

Police say the Infiniti had been stolen from Hillsborough County.

Robinson leaves behind one daughter, her family tells News Channel 8.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss