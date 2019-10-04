Mother accused of trading her toddler for a car

(NBC) – A North Carolina mother is accused of trading her child for a car.

Alice Leann Todd, 45, was charged with the unlawful sale, surrender, or purchase of a minor after investigators found she gave up her 1-year-old to a couple in exchange for their 1992 Plymouth Laser in 2018, Capt. Brad Saintsing with the Thomasville Police Department said Thursday.

Tina Marie Chavis, 47, and Vicenio Mendoza Romero, 53, who were caring for the child face the same charges.

