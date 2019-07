SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – With beach activity on the rise, it’s important to remember we share the sand and water with some special creatures.

The Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium wants beachgoers to know how important it is to pick up all of your beach gear and to fill in any holes you dig in the sand.

They ended up finding three turtle hatchlings trapped in a hole as they were making their way to the Gulf.

So just remember, we share Florida’s beaches and do your part to help save the turtles.