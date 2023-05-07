TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s mild and dry this morning with temperatures starting off in the low 70s but will warm up quickly with lots of sunshine.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with a mixture of sun and clouds. There is a 20% rain chance for a few coastal showers this evening but most spots will stay dry.

Expect a hot and dry start to the work week with Monday and Tuesday in the low 90s and less than a 10% rain chance each day.

A summertime pattern will set up by the end of the week as tropical moisture increases. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with a good chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day starting Thursday through the weekend.