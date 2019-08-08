Morning Rain Develops Again On Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Isolated storms will push east Thursday evening and wrap up after sunset.

Friday morning look for a few showers moving onshore near the coast. The rain will push east through the day and wrap up Friday evening. The rain will be more widely scattered at 30%. High temps on Friday should make it back up to around 92.

Saturday the forecast is very similar with rain near the coast in the morning pushing more inland into the afternoon. The rain chance is 30% again with highs near 91.

Sunday deeper moisture moves back into the area and storm chances go back up to 40%. The onshore flow pattern remains the same though, so morning rain will again be a possibility.