Morning Rain Develops Again Near The Coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Tuesday night our evening rain ends and clouds and humidity will linger.

Temps will be near 80 degrees Wednesday morning with showers and storms already moving onshore. The storms will stream from west to east through the day and be concentrated mainly east of I-75 in the evening. The storm chance is 40% with a high of 90.

Thursday slightly drier air will move in and the rain chance drops to 30%. The pattern will be similar though with isolated rain near the coast in the morning spreading inland into the afternoon. Look for a high near 91.

Friday’s rain chance is even lower at 20% due to the drier air aloft.