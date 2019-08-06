Morning coastal showers spread inland by the afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern remains in place for the rest of the week.

That pattern pushes showers onto the coast in the morning, and it also increasing humidity across Tampa Bay. Rain chances increase to 40% by the early afternoon as the storms spread inland. By the evening, most of the rain is on Florida’s east coast, and the showers quickly dissipate in our area.

The extra clouds and passing showers will keep highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Tomorrow’s forecast will be basically a repeat of today, and it will be similar again Thursday. Rain chances drop slightly Friday and Saturday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Currently, no development is expected across the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico or Caribbean.