Showers and storms will wind down after sunset as temperatures dip into the 80s overnight. Coastal showers will form overnight and linger into your Sunday morning so bring the umbrella to church or breakfast.

Storms will eventually move to the east and impact inland communities Sunday afternoon and evening with high temperatures rising into the low and mid 90s. With high humidity, the feels like temperature will be at or above 105 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be a similar set up with morning coastal showers and afternoon inland storms although there will be fewer storms Tuesday. Our typical afternoon rainy season pattern returns Wednesday through next weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s to low 80s through next weekend.