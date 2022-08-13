Showers are expected to develop along the coast overnight and will linger into your Sunday morning. Lows will drop to around 80 degrees. Scattered showers and storms will move eastward later in the day Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds at the coast. Highs will rise into the lower 90s.

Rain chances will lower as we head into the work week as a weak frontal boundary dissipates close to the Bay Area. Storm timing will remain the same with coastal morning showers moving inland late in the day. Another front moves into the Panhandle Thursday and Friday so rain chances will be slightly higher as we head toward the weekend.

We finally return to a typical rainy season pattern next Sunday with mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms after sunnier mornings. Lows throughout the week will be around 80 degrees with highs mainly in the lower 90s.