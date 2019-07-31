Morgan & Morgan files class action lawsuit against Capital One after massive data breach

Capital One has been hit with a class-action lawsuit after a massive data breach.

Bay area law firm Morgan & Morgan filed the suit Tuesday.

An attorney with Morgan & Morgan is holding a news conference in Tampa Wednesday morning to share more on their plans to go after the company.

The lawsuit alleges that Capital One “failed to take reasonable care in protecting customers’ data” and points out that the company failed to detect it for months.

The class action lawsuit is one of several filed against the company after a data breach involving millions of customers.

A hacker exposed customer information, as well as information from credit card applications, including social security and bank account numbers.

Morgan & Morgan has been involved in litigation over several major hacking incidents involving Equifax, Yahoo, and others.

8 On Your Side will be at the news conference today at 11:30 a.m.