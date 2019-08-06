More than 100,000 sign Petition to put assault ban on ballot for Florida voters

A petition to put an assault ban on the ballot for Florida voters has garnered more than 100,000 signatures.

A group associated with the Parkland school shooting created “Ban Assault Weapons Now” a petition for a constitutional amendment in Florida for the ban any rifle or shotgun that could carry more than 10 rounds.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and others oppose the plan. Moody has filed a motion with the Florida Supreme Court to block the measure from ever making it to the ballot.

“This particular amendment would mislead voters into thinking they were banning a specific type of firearm, when in fact, they were banning every long gun including those that have been passed down from generation to generation,” Moody said during a news conference.

Pulse shooting survivor Amanda Grau released a video message after the weekend shootings in support of a ban, and calling on others to do the same. She was shot four times inside of the Pulse nightclub during the mass shooting there.

“Take that stand, take that stand with me and my family and vote to ban mass destructions, uh guns. Something needs to happen and something needs to happen now,” said Grau.

Democratic State Senator Darryl Rouson believes the issue should be put in front of Florida voters to let them decide.

“I think the people need to be heard,” said Rouson who personally believes there should be a ban. “I think that AK 47’s and weapons like it that are used for killing, mass destruction of lives ought to be banned.”