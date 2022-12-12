Patchy to dense fog will develop overnight with temperatures dropping into the low 60s Tuesday morning. With much more sunshine, afternoon highs will rise into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Wednesday will be warm and dry, but a bit more humid with temperatures rising to the low 80s before a front moves in Thursday. Expect showers and storms with the front on Thursday with rain moving out of our area early Friday morning.

It will be chilly behind the front with lows in the 50s and highs in the 60s next weekend. Another disturbance will bring rain late Saturday night into Sunday and again next Tuesday.