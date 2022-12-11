Temperatures overnight will remain in the 60s for many Bay Area residents. Some areas north and east will drop into the 50s so you may need a jacket heading to work. There could be areas of fog and haze, but it won’t be a widespread event so you may need to allow yourself extra time to get to work. Otherwise it will be mainly dry and a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature more sunshine and warmer highs in in the lower 80s before a strong cold front brings rain and storms Thursday.

Temperatures behind the front will be much cooler with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 and lows in the low to mid 50s heading into next weekend.