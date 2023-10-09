Tuesday will start out a bit chilly with lows in the mid to upper 60s across the Bay Area. There will be more sunshine throughout the day so highs should rise to the mid to upper 80s as humidity slightly increases. It will still feel comfortable with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Humidity and rain chances increase Wednesday with the best chance of rain coming during the afternoon and evening hours as highs rise to the upper 80s.

A warm front brings a breezy southwest wind Thursday and Friday with morning rain at the coast moving inland later in the afternoon as highs rise to near 90 degrees. Mornings will be humid with lows in the upper 70s to around 80 through Saturday morning.

A cold front will move through Saturday with much cooler and drier air arriving Sunday as highs only rise to the upper 70s.