The weekend starts out chilly with temperatures in the upper 50s across the Bay Area with rain chances being slim to none throughout the day. Highs this afternoon with more sunshine will rise to the mid 70s.

The next cold front brings periods of heavy rain on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s after morning lows in the mid 60s.

Monday morning will be warm with lows around 70 degrees as rain moves out of the area by mid morning. Highs Monday will rise to the mid to upper 70s before much cooler air moves in.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature highs in the upper 60s with temps dropping into the 40s during the mornings.

It will warm back into the mid 70s by the time we get to next weekend as rain chances creep back in the forecast.