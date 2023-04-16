Isolated showers will linger overnight, but rain will move to our south Monday morning. Lows will drop to the upper 60s, but highs will only rise to around 80 degrees behind a cold front. Monday morning starts out rather cloudy, but will become sunny later in the day. Humidity will be much lower as well.

Expect a dry week with chilly mornings in the mid 50s to around 60 Tuesday and Wednesday, then mid to upper 60s to finish out the work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with low humidity Tuesday through Thursday.

Moisture returns Friday with isolated afternoon showers possible heading into the weekend.