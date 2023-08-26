Sunday morning starts out warm and dry with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s across the Bay Area. Expect more afternoon and evening showers and storms with continued hot temperatures near record levels. Highs are expected to top out in the mid 90s.

Monday will feature an increased rain chance during the afternoon and evening as highs stay in the mid 90s before big changes arrive.

Idalia is expected to become a tropical storm early next week and strengthen into a hurricane Tuesday and move in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

This will bring an extended period of rain and wind from late Tuesday through Wednesday. Things will quiet down a bit Thursday and rain chances by next weekend will be much lower.