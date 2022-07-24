Showers and storms will end before midnight giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Expect a warm and muggy night with lows falling to near 80 across the Bay Area. Monday starts out sunny and warm, but numerous showers and storms will develop early in the afternoon. Storms continue through Monday evening with highs in the mid 90s.

The rest of the week will be very similar with sunny mornings and stormy afternoons. Rain chances will be much lower Thursday and Friday, but will increase heading into next weekend. Lows through next weekend will be in the upper 70s to near 80 with highs in the mid 90s.