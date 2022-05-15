The sky will become mostly clear just in time for the total lunar eclipse. It starts around 10:30 pm Sunday evening with the full lunar eclipse occurring at 11:30 pm. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low 70s.

Monday will be slightly more humid, but rain areas will be few and far between. There may be a few isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms, but they will form well east of I-75. Highs will rise into the upper 80s.

It will stay mainly dry through Thursday with mainly PM showers forming in inland communities. Highs through Thursday will be around 90 degrees with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tropical moisture ups our rain chances Friday into next weekend with scattered showers and storms likely with highs in the upper 80s.