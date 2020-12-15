More COVID-19 vaccines expected to arrive in Florida today

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expects nearly 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines to be in Florida by today.

Approximately 20,000 doses arrived at the Tampa General Hospital on Monday morning by FedEx truck, a pandemic milestone Florida residents, doctors, and politicians have been waiting for since March.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was at TGH Monday morning following the delivery of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

DeSantis said he expects nearly 1 million doses of the vaccine to be shipped to Florida in the month of December. The governor said the doses will be administered to health care professionals first before going out to residents of long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

Pinellas County seniors will be among the first to receive the vaccine. DeSantis said the first 20,000 vaccine doses are expected to be delivered today for Broward and Pinellas counties.

The Pinellas County Department of Health has not identified which of the 240 facilities will be first in line.

DeSantis said he expects Moderna’s vaccine to be approved by the end of this week, with deliveries happening as early as next week.

LATEST STORIES: