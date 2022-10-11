TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds will stick around overnight which will keep our temperatures well above average . Lows Wednesday will drop into the mid 70s with high humidity.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A strong front will move through Thursday providing morning and afternoon showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s.

The sky clears Friday giving us sunny conditions that will last through the weekend. It will be much cooler as well with weekend lows in the low to mid 60s and highs in the low 80s.