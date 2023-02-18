Overnight lows won’t be as chilly as last night as clouds roll in. Temperatures Sunday morning will start in the upper 50s across the Bay Area with a much lighter wind throughout the day. With a mix of sun and clouds Sunday, highs will rise to the upper 70s although it will become more sunny along the coast later in the afternoon.

Humidity will increase Sunday and remain fairly constant all week long with dew points in the 60s through next weekend. Rain chances will be slim to none all week as temperatures warm up.

Highs will be in the upper 70s through Tuesday and low to mid 80s Wednesday into the weekend with overnight lows in the 60s through much of the week.