‘Monster Jam Triple Threat’ roars into Tampa with new tricks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The dirt is down and the trucks are supped up for Monster Jam Tripple Threat this weekend.

The fan-favorite show returns to Amalie Arena with all-new stunts and athlete drivers battling to be the champion.

Featuring eight of the most intense athletes of Monster Jam, Tampa Bay area fans will see six events with Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and of course, the iconic Monster Jam trucks.

The infamous 12,000-pound machines are capable of backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

The two-hour Monster Jam Triple Threat shows are on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 to the shows at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa at 401 Channelside Drive.