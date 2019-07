It was a beautiful weekend at the beaches — and we’ve got more of the same to get the new work week started.

Expect lots of sunshine to get the day started. A few showers are possible by the early afternoon as the sea breeze develops and moves inland. Inland parts of Manatee and Sarasota counties will see better storm chances for the late afternoon and evening.

Coastal areas will see high temperatures near 90 degrees with slightly higher temperatures inland.