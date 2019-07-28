Monday Forecast: Hillsborough & Pinellas counties

We’re back to our normal summertime weather which means we’ll have to wait until the afternoon and evening for rain chances on Monday.

Expect sunshine to get the day started. Some extra clouds will develop as the sea breeze moves from Pinellas into Hillsborough county. Isolated showers are possible by the early afternoon with a better coverage of storms developing and moving inland during the rest of the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 90s. The overall rain chance is 30%.

With only a light east wind, most of the showers and storms will be east of I-75 later in the evening.