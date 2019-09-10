Moment of silence in New York schools each 9/11 is now the law

News

by: WIVB

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A moment of silence will be held at New York State’s public schools on the morning of each Sept. 11 going forward.

The law, effective immediately, was announced the governor’s office.

Another goal of September 11 Remembrance Day is to “encourage dialogue and education in the classroom”, according to the press release.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss