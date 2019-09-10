Moment of silence in New York schools each 9/11 is now the law

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A moment of silence will be held at New York State’s public schools on the morning of each Sept. 11 going forward.
The law, effective immediately, was announced the governor’s office.
Another goal of September 11 Remembrance Day is to “encourage dialogue and education in the classroom”, according to the press release.
