Mom turns unused closet into blinged-out ‘homework room’ for daughters

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockton mom is going above and beyond to make sure her young girls have their own space by transforming a closet into a homework room.

Before the Provenzano sisters dove into this year’s school homework, they started working on their home.

The girls worked with their mom, Amber, to transform an old storage space under the family’s basement stairs into their secret room, a place to chill out.

It’s also a spot where they can focus on their school work, away from the noisier parts of the house.

Amber said she spend roughly $700 painting, laying down the flooring, and filling the room with Pinterest-inspired design flourishes, including flowers, fur, whiteboards, a mirror, and even a disco ball-styled light.

“They actually look forward to coming down here, showing their friends the room and their craft projects,” Amber said. “Maybe it will give them inspiration or something positive if they come down here if they’re feeling down and just need an escape maybe this will also life them up”

The girls say they’re proud of their work together, and give their mom an A+ for the vision they helped make into a reality.

