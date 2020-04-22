Mom hospitalized for COVID-19 meets baby for first time weeks after birth

NEW YORK (CNN) — A mother in New York City had to wait weeks before seeing her newborn for the first time.
Iris Michelle had not been able to see or hold her baby Isabella since Iris was hospitalized for COVID-19 25 days ago.
Watch the beautiful reunion above.
