Mom faces trial for giving son’s friend COVID-19 shot without permission

NEW YORK CITY (WFLA) — A Long Island mom pleaded not guilty Friday to a felony charge after she gave a vaccine to her son’s friend without parental permission, according to prosecutors.

Laura Parker Russo, a 54-year-old high school science teacher, was arrested at the beginning of the year after she injected the vaccine into her son’s 17-year-old friend in her kitchen.

The at-home vaccination was recorded and uploaded onto TikTok. In the video, Russo said she was injecting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — which she got from a pharmacy that is also being investigated, police said.

“You’ll be fine, I hope,” Russo said in the video.

NBC New York reported that the boy ended up not feeling well when he got home and told his mother, who called the police.

According to attorney Michael Dergarabedian, Russo had syringes in her home since she had diabetic family members who needed to be injected with medicine.

The Nassau district attorney condemned Russo’s actions, saying “any professional teacher, lawyer, CPA knows that we are licensed by the state for a reason.”

NBC New York reports that Russo has another court appearance later in January and is currently under a protection order to leave the teenager and his family alone.

If convicted, Russo could spend up to four years in prison.