Mom arrested after shoeless child found walking side of road in freezing temperatures, officials say

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Deep East Texas woman was arrested after her child was allegedly found waving down traffic on the side of the road in the cold.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call to go to the 500 block of CR 6101 around 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 after the boy was found.

Officials say the 6-year-old was dressed in a jacket, athletic shorts without shoes in below-freezing temperatures. A passerby reportedly stopped to check on him because of the cold weather and the boy said he woke up and was unable to find his mother.

A deputy provided the boy with a spare jacket from inside his cruiser to help him warm up. When deputies checked the home, they said no adults or caretakers were inside.

Deputies were reportedly unable to contact the mother after calling multiple phone numbers from public records. Child Protective Services was contacted.

31-year-old Kaneesha Quenise Watts arrived while deputies were investigating. She allegedly told deputies she was working for a delivery service and left home to complete three deliveries, saying she hadn’t wanted to wake the boy up.

Watts was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, which is a state-jail felony punishable by between 180 days and two years in prison. The boy was released to a family member.

In a press release, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office commended the citizen who stopped on his way to work to check on the boy and keep him safe until authorities arrived.