Moffitt Cancer patients, caregivers, staff head to Tallahassee to fight for funding

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – On Wednesday, cancer patients, caregivers, and staff from Moffitt Cancer Center are heading to Tallahassee for the annual Moffitt Day at the state capitol.
The goal is to gather legislative support to end cancer.
While in Tallahassee, the group is set to ask Florida lawmakers to help fund a new inpatient clinical research center and an expansion campus for clinical and research operations.
Those at Moffitt Cancer Center said this need is urgent as their core buildings are 30 years old and cannot handle future demands.
To generate the money needed, the group is asking lawmakers to increase its share of annual cigarette tax money from 4% to 10%, which is estimated to translate to an additional $22 million a year.
