TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot” speech promising to put Americans on the moon, President Biden is advancing a moonshot of his own: to cut cancer death rates in half over 25 years.

“To end cancer as we know it, and even cure cancers once and for all,” President Biden said, speaking from the Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. Biden lost his son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015.

The goal of the initiative is to improve access to screenings and treatments, an effort applauded by the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.

“We’re at a very special time in cancer research and cancer care,” said Dr. Patrick Hwu, President and CEO of Moffitt.

“For the first time, the death rate is starting to come down. And that’s because of all of our advances in understanding our immune system, understanding the different causes of cancer,” he added.

The White House is also highlighting recent efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs for cancer patients and improve access to treatments, as well as cancer’s wide reaching impact on so many Americans.

“It’s a bipartisan cause. Almost every family has been touched by cancer. and we can do a lot about it,” Hwu added.