YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a set of remains found last month belong to a woman missing since 2017.

At a press conference Tuesday morning, police announced the remains belong to Amy Hambrick, 29, who was last seen in November 2017. She was supposed to meet up at a friend’s house in North Jackson, but her family said she never made it.

Her remains were found Aug. 26 in a wooded area of the East Side off of Thorn Hill.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said at the press conference the remains were found by a woman who was looking for her missing dog in the woods. They were wrapped in a cloth that was then taken to the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

At the coroner’s office, the bones were assembled by Dr. Loren Lease of the anthropology department at Youngstown State University.

After the skeleton was assembled, forensic dentists were able to identify Hambrick based on her jawbone and dental records, Simon said.

Simon said because of the condition of the remains, the cause of death will be listed as undetermined. He added the case is actively under investigation.

“Someone knows what happened,” Simon said.

Although investigators know the bones had been in the woods for some time, there was no way to tell by their condition how long they had been in that location or even how long it has been since Hambrick died, Simon said.

Detectives will be interviewing and reinterviewing people and other tests will be done on the remains to see if more evidence can be found, Simon said.

Hambrick was last seen in November 2017 in North Jackson. Since her disappearance, the department has used interviews, cadaver searching dogs and warrants on electronic devices to try and find her, but they were all to no avail.

Family members were active in trying to find out what happened to her. She leaves behind a daughter.

There were three family members at the press conference but after officials were done speaking, Mayor Jamael Tito Brown ushered them out so they would not have to answer questions from the media. Simon said in a statement the family had asked for privacy.

The discovery of Hambrick pares the list of long-term missing person cases the department is working to 14. Simon urged anyone who may have information on any of those cases to contact police.