Deputies locate missing Venice man

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have located an elderly man who was reported missing in Venice and last seen traveling in Boca Raton.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was looking for 84-year-old David Stolson after his Nissan was spotted on Federal Highway in Boca Raton shortly before midnight Thursday.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Monday, deputies said Stolson had been located, but there was no word on his condition.

Further information was not available.

