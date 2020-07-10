VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have located an elderly man who was reported missing in Venice and last seen traveling in Boca Raton.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was looking for 84-year-old David Stolson after his Nissan was spotted on Federal Highway in Boca Raton shortly before midnight Thursday.
Shortly after 6 a.m. Monday, deputies said Stolson had been located, but there was no word on his condition.
Further information was not available.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mayor helps paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ outside Trump Tower
- Pinellas Schools will require students, staff to wear masks
- Deputies locate missing Venice man
- Leigh’s runcast: Better rain chance and a light breeze could help cool you during workout
- STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Passing storms through the day & a breeze off the Gulf