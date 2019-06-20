Missing toddler located in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE | The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says a 2-year-old boy that was reported missing in the area of Higate Road and Chamber Court has been found.

Further information was not immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY | There is an increased law enforcement presence in the area of Landover Boulevard in Spring Hill as deputies search for a missing 2-year-old boy.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was reported missing in the area of Higate Road and Chamber Court and was only wearing a diaper.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any further information such as the boy’s name or description.

Anyone who spots the child is being urged to call 911.