Breaking News
Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Missing toddler located in Spring Hill

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights_red1126_700x3941_1520620163961_36501246_ver1.0_640_360_1546640435102-846653543.jpg

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) UPDATE | The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says a 2-year-old boy that was reported missing in the area of  Higate Road and Chamber Court has been found. 

Further information was not immediately available. 

ORIGINAL STORY | There is an increased law enforcement presence in the area of Landover Boulevard in Spring Hill as deputies search for a missing 2-year-old boy.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was reported missing in the area of Higate Road and Chamber Court and was only wearing a diaper. 

The sheriff’s office did not provide any further information such as the boy’s name or description.

Anyone who spots the child is being urged to call 911. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss