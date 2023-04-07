Police in Everman, a city in the Fort Worth area, are seeking the extradition of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez's mother and her husband, who traveled to India last month.

(NBC News) — The search for a missing 6-year-old Texas boy who has not been seen for months is now a death investigation, police in Everman said Thursday.

The boy, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, was last seen in October at a hospital when his mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, was there to give birth to twins, police said.

Police conducted a welfare check March 20 at the family’s home, but Noel was not there. Two days later, Rodriguez-Singh, her husband, and six other children got on a plane and traveled to India, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. (Source: Everman Emergency Services via Facebook)

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, along with the evidence available to us at this time, it has led to a very unfortunate, unimaginable and devastating conclusion — that Noel is likely deceased,” Spencer said at a news conference Thursday.

