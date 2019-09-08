Missing 16-year-old Tampa boy located safely

UPDATE: 9:20 a.m. | The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan Nickles has been located safely.
_______
TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy last seen leaving his home Friday night and in need of his medication.
The sheriff’s office says Ryan Nickles left his home on Citrus Falls Circle around 10 p.m. Friday and has not been seen since. He is in need of medicine he takes for “various disorders.”
Nickles was last seen wearing black shorts, no shirt, no shoes and glasses.
If you see Ryan or know where he could be, call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.
