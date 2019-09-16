Missing paddleboarder last seen in Crystal River

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a paddleboarder who vanished at a park in Crystal River.

Joshua Grant Hensley, 43, was reportedly taking his paddleboard out to Shell Island to watch the sunset.

Park rangers saw him launch the paddleboard at Hunter Springs Park at about 6:30 p.m., but Hensley hasn’t been seen since.

Hensley’s vehicle remained parked at the parking lot of Hunter Springs Park and his paddleboard was found Monday morning in King’s Bay near Pete’s Pier.

The sheriff’s office has dispatched marine and aviation units in hopes of finding him.

The agency released a photo of Hensley wearing a Captain Jack Sparrow costume, which the Coast Guard says he was wearing when he disappeared. No other photos were provided.

Those with information regarding Hensley’s whereabouts are asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at (352)726-1121.

